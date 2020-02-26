Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13.

