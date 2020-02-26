Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 3.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,225,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

