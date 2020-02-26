Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to be releasing its Q1 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.