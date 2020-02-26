salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.14.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.