salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

