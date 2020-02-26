Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.