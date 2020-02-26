SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is set to announce its Q4 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAGE stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

