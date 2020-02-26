Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.20 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), approximately 74,374 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 11,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Safestay in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and a P/E ratio of -14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

