Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. Sabre also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10 – $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.21.

Sabre stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,302. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

