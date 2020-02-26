Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.06% of Ryder System worth $88,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 572,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ryder System by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

R stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 206,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,692. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

