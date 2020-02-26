Ryan S. Sims Acquires 3,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $41,490.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $195,030.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GEL opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.36%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 611.11%.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,098 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

