RWE (ETR:RWE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.48

RWE AG (ETR:RWE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €34.48 ($40.09) and last traded at €33.83 ($39.34), with a volume of 481447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.44 ($40.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10.

About RWE (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

