Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Boingo Wireless worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Boingo Wireless Inc has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

