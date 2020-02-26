Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,204 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,204 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Coherus Biosciences worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 91,258 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 3.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

