Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,964 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stantec by 43.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

