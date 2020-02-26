Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,964 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stantec by 43.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STN stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.23.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.