Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,287 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $33,032,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $21,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $17,982,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $16,635,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

