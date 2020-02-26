Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Career Education were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Career Education by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education in the third quarter valued at $1,853,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of CECO opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Career Education Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

