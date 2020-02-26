Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $788.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,716 shares of company stock worth $2,919,016. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

