Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of BG Staffing worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BG Staffing by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BG Staffing by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 166,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,157 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. BG Staffing Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

