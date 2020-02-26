Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.