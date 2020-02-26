Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIDX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.