Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $736,000 in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of PBF Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBFX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 79.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

