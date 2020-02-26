Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $724,000 in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PING. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

PING stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

