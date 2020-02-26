Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 99.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

