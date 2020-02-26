Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 681.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

