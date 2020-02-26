Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of AnaptysBio worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 42.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 17.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

ANAB opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

