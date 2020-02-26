Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $811,000 Stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Century Aluminum worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of CENX stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Century Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.