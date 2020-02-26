Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $789,000 Stock Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CareDx worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 2,198.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,205.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,547 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

