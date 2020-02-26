Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $786,000 Stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 128.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAL opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

