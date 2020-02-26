Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $320.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

CNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

