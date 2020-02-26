Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 283,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

EEX stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $632.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

