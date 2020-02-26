Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of Leaf Group worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Leaf Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Leaf Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Leaf Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 254,882 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $28,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,936 shares of company stock valued at $506,095.

NASDAQ LEAF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

