Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Amalgamated Bank worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

AMAL stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.47. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.