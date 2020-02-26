Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 174,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 106.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACOR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

