Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of National Western Life Group worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $269.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.67. The stock has a market cap of $999.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.87. National Western Life Group Inc has a 1 year low of $241.81 and a 1 year high of $314.25.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

