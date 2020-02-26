Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 120.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at $2,886,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

