Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 33,231 GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPRK opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

