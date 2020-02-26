Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 126,138 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

