Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 113,361 Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.71.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

