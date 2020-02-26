Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,778 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 928,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.47. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.