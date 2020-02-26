Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,421 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 398.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $305,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,635. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.