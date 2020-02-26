Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,635 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $536.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

