Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Koppers worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Koppers by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Koppers by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
