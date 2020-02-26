Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Koppers worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Koppers by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Koppers by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Koppers stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.