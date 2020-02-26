Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 33,236 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 293.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Consol Energy worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

