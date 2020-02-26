Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 14,206 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ODC stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.