RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

RTIX stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $329.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.