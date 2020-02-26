RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.RR Donnelley & Sons also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of RRD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 13,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.73. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

