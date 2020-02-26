Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROYMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.