Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

RGLD stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $6,041,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 63,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

