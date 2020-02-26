Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

RY stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 83,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

