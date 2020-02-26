Robert Wares Acquires 294,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,541,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,534,325.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

OM stock opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

